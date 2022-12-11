Lincoln Stars win against Sioux Falls Stampede – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the Sioux Falls Stampede led 2-1. However, the Lincoln Stars changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 3-2.

Lincoln's Mason Marcellus scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brennan Ali .

Nick Ring scored early into the second period, assisted by Maxim Strbak and Adam Zlnka .

Clint Levens then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Tanner Bruender and Merril Steenari assisted.

Jack Larrigan tied the game 2-2 early into the third period.

The Stars took the lead with 01.30 remaining of the third after a goal from Mason Marcellus, assisted by Brennan Ali.

Both teams were called for six penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Stampede hosting Sioux City at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center, and the Stars hosting Tri-City at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.