Lincoln Stars win 4-1 on the road against Tri-City Storm

The Lincoln Stars won on the road on Friday, handing the Tri-City Storm a defeat 4-1.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Doug Grimes scored, assisted by Tanner Ludtke and Antonio Fernandez .

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Henry Nelson beat the goalie, assisted by Brennan Ali and Klavs Veinbergs .

Tanner Ludtke increased the lead to 4-0 four minutes later, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Boston Buckberger .

Trevor Connelly narrowed the gap to 4-1 late in the third period.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Lincoln at Ice Box.