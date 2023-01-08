Lincoln Stars win 3-2 at home against Fargo Force
The Lincoln Stars broke a tie game, winning 3-2 at home over the Fargo Force on Saturday.
Lincoln's Doug Grimes scored the game-winning goal.
The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tanner Ludtke . Doug Grimes and Mason Marcellus assisted.
The Force tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Jakob Stender scored.
Antonio Fernandez scored early in the second period, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Doug Grimes.
Boris Skalos tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Camden Shasby .
Doug Grimes took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Antonio Fernandez and Tanner Ludtke.
Next up:
On Friday, the Stars will host Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center and the Force will host Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.