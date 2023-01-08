Lincoln Stars win 3-2 at home against Fargo Force

The Lincoln Stars broke a tie game, winning 3-2 at home over the Fargo Force on Saturday.

Lincoln's Doug Grimes scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tanner Ludtke . Doug Grimes and Mason Marcellus assisted.

The Force tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Jakob Stender scored.

Antonio Fernandez scored early in the second period, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Doug Grimes.

Boris Skalos tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Camden Shasby .

Doug Grimes took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Antonio Fernandez and Tanner Ludtke.

Next up:

On Friday, the Stars will host Tri-City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center and the Force will host Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.