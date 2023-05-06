Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Lincoln Stars tie series winning over Fargo Force

The Lincoln Stars tied the series against the Fargo Force after a 4-3 win on the road. The series is now tied at 1-1.

Today at 9:54 PM

The Lincoln Stars tied the series against the Fargo Force after a 4-3 win on the road. The series is now tied at 1-1.

Lincoln's Mason Marcellus scored the game-winning goal.

The Force opened strong, right after the puck drop with Mac Swanson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jakob Stender and Cole Knuble .

The Force's Boris Skalos increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Verner Miettinen and Jakob Stender.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Mason Marcellus took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Doug Grimes and Jack Larrigan .

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 3 on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.

