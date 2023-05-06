Lincoln Stars tie series winning over Fargo Force
The Lincoln Stars tied the series against the Fargo Force after a 4-3 win on the road. The series is now tied at 1-1.
The Lincoln Stars tied the series against the Fargo Force after a 4-3 win on the road. The series is now tied at 1-1.
Lincoln's Mason Marcellus scored the game-winning goal.
The Force opened strong, right after the puck drop with Mac Swanson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jakob Stender and Cole Knuble .
The Force's Boris Skalos increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Verner Miettinen and Jakob Stender.
The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mason Marcellus took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Doug Grimes and Jack Larrigan .
Coming up:
The teams play again for Game 3 on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.