Lincoln Stars secure much-needed win

The Lincoln Stars have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 5-3 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers, things are looking brighter.

The Stars opened strong, right after the puck drop with German Yavash scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Henry Nelson and Dashel Oliver .

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Doug Grimes scored, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Tanner Ludtke .

The Musketeers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Tyler Hotson halfway through the first period, assisted by Sam Deckhut and Ryan Conmy .

The Musketeers' Kaden Shahan tied the game 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Dylan Godbout .

Two goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Stars took the lead with 39 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Patrick Raftery , assisted by Daniel Sambuco .

The Stars increased the lead to 5-3 with 13 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Brennan Ali , assisted by Tanner Ludtke.

Next up:

The Stars host the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box. The Musketeers will face Waterloo at home on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.