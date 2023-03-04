Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Lincoln Stars secure much-needed win

The Lincoln Stars have gone through a tough spell with a run of six straight defeats. But after a 5-3 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers, things are looking brighter.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 03, 2023 10:13 PM

The Stars opened strong, right after the puck drop with German Yavash scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Henry Nelson and Dashel Oliver .

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Doug Grimes scored, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Tanner Ludtke .

The Musketeers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Tyler Hotson halfway through the first period, assisted by Sam Deckhut and Ryan Conmy .

The Musketeers' Kaden Shahan tied the game 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Dylan Godbout .

Two goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Stars took the lead with 39 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Patrick Raftery , assisted by Daniel Sambuco .

The Stars increased the lead to 5-3 with 13 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Brennan Ali , assisted by Tanner Ludtke.

Next up:

The Stars host the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box. The Musketeers will face Waterloo at home on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.

