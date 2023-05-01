Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Lincoln Stars score twice in the third to beat Waterloo Black Hawks

The Lincoln Stars defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Lincoln pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

img_500276302_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 7:01 PM

The Lincoln Stars defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Lincoln pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jack Larrigan . Mason Marcellus assisted.

Ben Robertson scored early in the second period, assisted by Griffin Erdman and Caden Brown .

The Stars took the lead early in the third period when Mason Marcellus beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Larrigan and Boston Buckberger .

The Stars increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.12 remaining of the third after a goal from Daniel Sambuco .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.