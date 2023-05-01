Lincoln Stars score twice in the third to beat Waterloo Black Hawks

The Lincoln Stars defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-1. The game was tied after two periods, but Lincoln pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jack Larrigan . Mason Marcellus assisted.

Ben Robertson scored early in the second period, assisted by Griffin Erdman and Caden Brown .

The Stars took the lead early in the third period when Mason Marcellus beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Larrigan and Boston Buckberger .

The Stars increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.12 remaining of the third after a goal from Daniel Sambuco .