Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Lincoln Stars score twice in the third to beat Omaha Lancers

The Lincoln Stars defeated the Omaha Lancers 6-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Lincoln pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

img_500272462_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:08 PM

The Lincoln Stars defeated the Omaha Lancers 6-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Lincoln pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Tanner Ludtke scoring in the first period, assisted by Jared Mangan and Henry Nelson .

The Lancers' William Smith tied the game late into the first period, assisted by Nick Pierre.

The Lancers' Adam Cardona took the lead late in the first.

The Stars tied it up 2-2 late in the first when German Yavash scored, assisted by Klavs Veinbergs .

ADVERTISEMENT

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

Mason Marcellus took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Tyler Dunbar and Jack Larrigan .

The Stars increased the lead to 6-4 with 16 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Doug Grimes .

The Stars have now racked up four straight road wins.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Fargo-Force-USHL-Logo
USHL
Fargo Force tender Shattuck St. Mary's forward Masun Fleece
April 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
C5235455-7639-48FE-A25B-B1DBB3237E89.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Connelly sets record, dates announced for pair of postponed games and playoffs inch closer
April 06, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Max Lundgren DSM.JPG
USHL
Des Moines Buccanners break drought for USHL players of the week, Lincoln's Fernandez and NTDP's Eiserman also honored
April 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine