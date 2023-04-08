Lincoln Stars score twice in the third to beat Omaha Lancers

The Lincoln Stars defeated the Omaha Lancers 6-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Lincoln pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Tanner Ludtke scoring in the first period, assisted by Jared Mangan and Henry Nelson .

The Lancers' William Smith tied the game late into the first period, assisted by Nick Pierre.

The Lancers' Adam Cardona took the lead late in the first.

The Stars tied it up 2-2 late in the first when German Yavash scored, assisted by Klavs Veinbergs .

ADVERTISEMENT

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

Mason Marcellus took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Tyler Dunbar and Jack Larrigan .

The Stars increased the lead to 6-4 with 16 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Doug Grimes .

The Stars have now racked up four straight road wins.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.