Lincoln Stars overcome disadvantage to win

The Lincoln Stars lagged behind ahead of the third period in their road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. But the team overcame the odds to win 3-2.

Lincoln's Tanner Ludtke scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dashel Oliver. Michael Mesic and Adam Kleber assisted.

Carter Batchelder scored midway through the second period, assisted by Daniel Astapovich and Geno Carcone.

Christian Kocsis then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Jak Vaarwerk and Aiden Van Rooyan assisted.

The Stars tied the score 2-2 within the first minute when Tanner Ludtke scored, assisted by Wyatt Olson and Patrick Raftery.

Tanner Ludtke took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Antonio Fernandez.

Coming up:

The Buccaneers host the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the next game on the road on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The same day, the Stars will host the Stampede at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.