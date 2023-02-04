Lincoln Stars have ended their losing streak after 5-6 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede

The game between the Sioux Falls Stampede and the hosting Lincoln Stars finished 6-5 after a shootout drama. Lincoln's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Stars hosting Sioux City at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box, and the Stampede hosting Des Moines at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.