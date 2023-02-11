Lincoln Stars grab extra point vs. Sioux Falls Stampede in overtime

The Lincoln Stars and the visiting Sioux Falls Stampede tied 1-1 in regulation on Friday. Lincoln beat Sioux Falls in overtime 2-1.

Lincoln's Antonio Fernandez scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Stampede took the lead when Isaac Gordon scored assisted by Maxim Strbak .

The Stars made it 1-1 with a goal from Antonio Fernandez.

In overtime, it took 4:55 before Antonio Fernandez scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Boston Buckberger .

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Stars.

