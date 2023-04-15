Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Lincoln Stars grab extra point vs. Fargo Force in overtime

img_500273705_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:12 PM

The Fargo Force and the visiting Lincoln Stars tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Lincoln beat Fargo in overtime 4-3.

Lincoln's Boston Buckberger scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Stars took the lead when Doug Grimes scored assisted by Jack Larrigan and Tyler Dunbar .

Leo Gruba tied the game 1-1 late into the third period, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Zam Plante .

Bret Link took the lead one minute later.

The Force increased the lead to 3-1 with 48 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Bret Link.

The Stars narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 41 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Mason Marcellus , assisted by Tanner Ludtke and Doug Grimes.

The Stars tied the score 3-3 with one second remaining of the third after a goal from Doug Grimes, assisted by Tanner Ludtke and Mason Marcellus.

The Stars took the lead with 33 remaining of the third after a goal from Boston Buckberger, assisted by Antonio Fernandez and Tanner Ludtke.

The Stars have now racked up five straight road wins.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena.

