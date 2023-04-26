Lincoln Stars grab extra point vs. Des Moines Buccaneers in overtime

The Lincoln Stars and the visiting Des Moines Buccaneers tied 3-3 in regulation on Tuesday. Lincoln beat Des Moines in overtime 4-3.

Lincoln's Brennan Ali scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Tanner Ludtke scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Tyler Dunbar and Jared Mangan .

The Buccaneers' Joey Muldowney tied the game in the first period.

The Buccaneers made it 2-1 late in the second period when Henry Bartle beat the goalie, assisted by Joey Muldowney.

Aiden Van Rooyan increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Joey Muldowney.

Mason Marcellus narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Jack Larrigan and Boston Buckberger .

Tyler Dunbar tied it up 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Keaton Peters and Patrick Raftery . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 7:54 before Brennan Ali scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Boston Buckberger and Antonio Fernandez .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.