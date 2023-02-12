Lincoln Stars dig deep in the third to win against Sioux Falls Stampede

The Sioux Falls Stampede and the visiting Lincoln Stars were tied going into the third, but Lincoln pulled away for a 5-4 victory in game action.

The Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tanner Ludtke . Boston Buckberger assisted.

The Stampede tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Chris Pelosi scored, assisted by Adam Zlnka .

The Stampede's Nick Ring took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Maddox Fleming and Max Rud .

The Stampede increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first when Chris Pelosi scored again, assisted by Samuel Harris and Isaac Gordon .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Tanner Ludtke took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Brennan Ali and Keaton Peters .

James Jurcev increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Mason Marcellus and German Yavash .

Jaksen Panzer narrowed the gap to 5-4 four minutes later, assisted by Will McDonough and Evan Murr .

With this win the Stars have five straight victories.

Coming up:

The Stampede travel to Fargo on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena. The Stars visit Des Moines to play the Buccaneers on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.