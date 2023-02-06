Lincoln Stars continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Lincoln Stars get things going. On Sunday, they played the Sioux City Musketeers and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Lincoln walked away with 3-2.

The Stars tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Antonio Fernandez beat the goalie, assisted by Brennan Ali .

The Stars made it 2-1 in the second period when Mason Marcellus netted one, assisted by Tanner Ludtke and Boston Buckberger .

The Stars increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Mason Marcellus scored yet again, assisted by Cole Crusberg-Roseen and Doug Grimes .

Tyler Hotson narrowed the gap to 3-2 two minutes later.

Next up:

The Musketeers are set to face Fargo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena, while the Stars face Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box. Both games are set for Friday.