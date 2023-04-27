Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Lincoln Stars clinch the series against Des Moines Buccaneers after an overtime thriller

The 4-3 win at home in a game that went to overtime, sealed the series for the Lincoln Stars against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The result means Lincoln won in 2-0 games.

img_500275666_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:56 PM

The 4-3 win at home in a game that went to overtime, sealed the series for the Lincoln Stars against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The result means Lincoln won in 2-0 games.

Lincoln's Brennan Ali scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Tanner Ludtke scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Tyler Dunbar and Jared Mangan .

The Buccaneers' Joey Muldowney tied the game in the first period.

The Buccaneers made it 2-1 late in the second period when Henry Bartle beat the goalie, assisted by Joey Muldowney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiden Van Rooyan increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Joey Muldowney.

Mason Marcellus narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Jack Larrigan and Boston Buckberger .

Tyler Dunbar also tied it up 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Keaton Peters and Patrick Raftery . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 7:54 before Brennan Ali scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Boston Buckberger and Antonio Fernandez .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.