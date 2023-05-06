Lincoln Stars captain Mason Marcellus shines on and off the ice

FARGO — Perhaps it’s fitting that two of Lincoln’s most important goals of the season have come from Mason Marcellus.

Last Sunday it was his early third-period goal in Waterloo. Friday night the eventual game-winner came midway through the third period in Lincoln’s 4-3 Game 2 win over the Force.

The Lincoln captain finished the regular season with a team-leading 68 points and his 19 goals ranked third on the roster. Both were career highs for the Quinnipiac commit, who was an All-USHL Second Team selection.

That production has followed Marcellus into the postseason, where he has four goals and seven points through seven playoff games — including those two game-winners.

“At this time of year you need your veteran guys and your leaders to step up, and Mason has done exactly that,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo told The Rink Live. “He’s been incredible for us all season, he sets a great example on and off the ice, and he does everything you want from your captain.”

Marcellus has been one of Lincoln’s biggest leaders this season, both on the ice and in the room. Both he and Russo credited Lincoln’s bench energy and support for each other earlier this week as two of the Stars’ keys to success.

Lincoln finished the regular season third in the Western Conference with a 37-21-3-1 record and the Stars hovered near the top of the league all year.

The Stars were one of, if not the, hottest teams down the stretch and that play has carried over into the playoffs. Lincoln swept Des Moines in the first round, beat Waterloo – the second seed in the Western Conference – on the road last weekend and now sits tied with Fargo after two games in the Western Conference Finals.

“This is the best time of year and we believe we have the group to go on a special run,” Marcellus said. “I think we’re just a really confident group right now – We’re playing the right way and we’re doing all of the little things well. We want to just keep it rolling while we can.”

Lincoln's Mason Marcellus takes a faceoff against Tri-City's Graham Gamache on Wednesday, March 29, at the Ice Box. Marcellus finished the regular season with 19 goals and a team-leading 68 points. "I've been lucky to play with some really good players and they've made my job easy," Marcellus told The Rink Live earlier this season. "I wanted to make a big step in my second USHL season and I wanted to produce, but also lead the younger guys. Being the captain is such a huge honor and I think it's helped my game mature." Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Marcellus and the Stars hit a bump in the road in February when Lincoln went through a 1-5-2 stretch. They responded by winning seven of their next eight and after Friday’s win at Scheels Arena, the Stars have won 14 of their last 20. Russo said last month Marcellus and Lincoln’s leadership group played a key role in that turnaround.

As for their recent success, they’ve stuck to their identity and the results are showing – play with speed, physicality and energy.

“We’ve done a good job of playing our way and playing Lincoln Stars hockey,” Marcellus said. “I think we’re at our best whenever we try to play our own game and not worry about what other teams are doing.

“We think we’re the best team in the league right now and we know (playing Fargo) is going to be a challenge, but we’re excited for that challenge.”

So far the Stars have handled that challenge well. With the best-of-five series tied 1-1, it will now shift back to Lincoln for Games 3 and 4.

Perhaps Marcellus can work his magic once again and keep that “special run” alive.

“Our fans are so good during the regular season and they were able to take it up a notch during the playoffs (against Des Moines),” Marcellus said. “It’s such a big advantage and we’re looking forward to getting back to the Ice Box Sunday night.”