Lincoln Stars beat Waterloo Black Hawks in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Lincoln Stars won 4-3 at home against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday.

The hosting Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jared Mangan . Brennan Ali and Antonio Fernandez assisted.

The Stars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Black Hawks narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 20 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Griffin Erdman , assisted by Sam Rinzel .

The Stars were called for 10 penalties, while the Black Hawks received seven penalties.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.