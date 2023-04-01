Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Lincoln Stars beat Waterloo Black Hawks in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Lincoln Stars won 4-3 at home against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday.

img_500270816_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:00 PM

A single goal decided a close game as the Lincoln Stars won 4-3 at home against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Friday.

The hosting Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jared Mangan . Brennan Ali and Antonio Fernandez assisted.

The Stars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Black Hawks narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 20 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Griffin Erdman , assisted by Sam Rinzel .

The Stars were called for 10 penalties, while the Black Hawks received seven penalties.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
