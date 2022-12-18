Lincoln Stars beat Tri-City Storm

The Lincoln Stars won their home game against the Tri-City Storm on Friday, ending 5-3.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Evan Werner . Graham Gamache assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Stars.

Mason Marcellus increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third period.

The Storm narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 01.09 remaining of the third after a goal from Dane Dowiak , assisted by Kieran Cebrian .

The Stars increased the lead to 5-3 with 27 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Dashel Oliver , assisted by Mason Marcellus.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.