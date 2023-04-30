Lincoln Stars advance to Western Conference Finals with 3-1 win in Waterloo

The second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs continued Sunday with three more games. Lincoln clinched its series against Waterloo in the first game of the day while Dubuque at Chicago and Cedar Rapids at Youngstown will follow.

Here’s a look at Sunday's action.

Stars advance to Western Conference Finals with 3-1 win in Waterloo

Mason Marcellus gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead early in the third period and Daniel Sambuco tacked on an empty-netter in Lincoln’s 3-1 win over Waterloo on Sunday afternoon.

With the win the Stars advance to the Western Conference Finals and will play Fargo in a best-of-five series. It’s Lincoln’s first trip to the conference finals since the 2011-12 season.

WE’RE HEADING TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS!!!! #FULLSTEAMAHEAD pic.twitter.com/zbaMfhKSNG — x - Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) April 30, 2023

After falling 6-1 on Saturday, the Stars came out flying in game three. Both sides were also without one of their key weapons too as Lincoln’s Doug Grimes (head contact) and Waterloo’s Garrett Schifsky (boarding) were both suspended one game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Larrigan gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead 11:42 into the contest, which the Stars carried into the second period. Waterloo’s Ben Robertson tied the game 6:14 into the middle frame but the teams went back to the locker room tied 1-1 after 40 minutes.

Marcellus netted the eventual game-winner 2:34 into the third period, firing home a shot from the top of the slot. Sambuco added an insurance marker with 1:12 left and Cameron Whitehead made 19 saves between the pipes, securing his league-leading fourth playoff win.

Captain Clutch comes through in the biggest game of the season. #FullSteamAhead🚂 pic.twitter.com/pggFOB9eNq — x - Lincoln Stars (@LincolnStars) April 30, 2023

With the win, Lincoln improved to 4-1-0 in the postseason and the Stars have won 15 of their last 20. Waterloo finished the regular season 40-21-1-0 and secured the second spot and a bye in the Western Conference. But the Black Hawks had their season end in the second round.

Games one and two of the Western Conference Finals are scheduled for Thursday (May 4) and Friday (May 5) in Fargo. Both games are set for 7:05 p.m.

Game three is set for a 5:05 p.m. faceoff on Sunday (May 7) at the Ice Box while game four (if necessary) would be Monday (May 8) at 7:05 p.m.

***Check back for updates on the rest of Sunday's action.