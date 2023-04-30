Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Lincoln Stars advance to Western Conference Finals with 3-1 win in Waterloo

Mason Marcellus nets eventual game-winner as Stars take game three in Waterloo

Marcellus Goal LIN TC.JPG
The Lincoln Stars celebrate a Mason Marcellus goal earlier this season. Marcellus led Lincoln with 68 points (19-49-68) in the regular season and scored the eventual game-winner Sunday in Waterloo. With the win over the Black Hawks, the Stars advance to the Western Conference Finals where they'll face Fargo.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 6:13 PM

The second round of the Clark Cup Playoffs continued Sunday with three more games. Lincoln clinched its series against Waterloo in the first game of the day while Dubuque at Chicago and Cedar Rapids at Youngstown will follow.

Here’s a look at Sunday's action.

Stars advance to Western Conference Finals with 3-1 win in Waterloo

Mason Marcellus gave Lincoln a 2-1 lead early in the third period and Daniel Sambuco tacked on an empty-netter in Lincoln’s 3-1 win over Waterloo on Sunday afternoon.

With the win the Stars advance to the Western Conference Finals and will play Fargo in a best-of-five series. It’s Lincoln’s first trip to the conference finals since the 2011-12 season.

After falling 6-1 on Saturday, the Stars came out flying in game three. Both sides were also without one of their key weapons too as Lincoln’s Doug Grimes (head contact) and Waterloo’s Garrett Schifsky (boarding) were both suspended one game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Larrigan gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead 11:42 into the contest, which the Stars carried into the second period. Waterloo’s Ben Robertson tied the game 6:14 into the middle frame but the teams went back to the locker room tied 1-1 after 40 minutes.

Marcellus netted the eventual game-winner 2:34 into the third period, firing home a shot from the top of the slot. Sambuco added an insurance marker with 1:12 left and Cameron Whitehead made 19 saves between the pipes, securing his league-leading fourth playoff win.

With the win, Lincoln improved to 4-1-0 in the postseason and the Stars have won 15 of their last 20. Waterloo finished the regular season 40-21-1-0 and secured the second spot and a bye in the Western Conference. But the Black Hawks had their season end in the second round.

Games one and two of the Western Conference Finals are scheduled for Thursday (May 4) and Friday (May 5) in Fargo. Both games are set for 7:05 p.m.

Game three is set for a 5:05 p.m. faceoff on Sunday (May 7) at the Ice Box while game four (if necessary) would be Monday (May 8) at 7:05 p.m.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
021222.S.FF.ForceHockey
USHL
Fargo moves on, Black Hawks force game three and Chicago takes game one from Dubuque
Charlie Russell scores twice in Fargo's 3-2 overtime win over Tri-City, Waterloo stays alive with dominant 6-1 win and Steel earn 3-1 win over Dubuque
April 29, 2023 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Brennan Ali Lincoln Stars 1.JPG
USHL
Force, Stars and Phantoms take 1-0 series leads as second round gets underway
Lincoln scores seven, Fargo holds on and Youngstown wins a double OT thriller to open second round Friday night
April 28, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Marcellus Reimann Playoff Faceoff.JPG
USHL
McAlpine: It's time to fix the USHL playoff format and schedule
As other junior leagues begin their playoffs with best-of-five and best-of-seven series, the USHL conversation revolves around quick turnarounds, player safety and three-game series
April 28, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: Second-round preview
Storm and Force, Black Hawks and Stars clash in the west; Phantoms and RoughRiders, Steel and Fighting Saints battle out east
April 27, 2023 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Martins Lavins.jpg
USHL
RoughRiders, Fighting Saints earn road wins and advance to second round
Cedar Rapids earns game-three win in Plymouth while Dubuque wins its second straight game in Green Bay
April 26, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0308.JPG
USHL
Beer: Fargo Force's season can only end with Clark Cup championship
Hiring a seasoned young coach in Nick Oliver has so far helped reinstall a winning attitude from top to bottom. Its been too good of a year to end with nothing but Clark Cup
April 26, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
montes 8x10.JPEG
USHL
Tri-City Storm, Lincoln Stars move on; Fighting Saints and NTDP extend series
The Tri-City Storm and Lincoln Stars advanced in dramatic fashion Tuesday night while Dubuque and the NTDP all force winner-take-all game threes on Wednesday
April 25, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
Lincoln dominates Des Moines to open Clark Cup playoffs, three others grab 1-0 series lead
Green Bay, Lincoln and Tri-City take care of business on home ice while Cedar Rapids knocks off NTDP
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Chicago Steel USHL Logo.jpg
USHL
Chicago tenders Shattuck St. Mary's forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season
Lukas Sawchyn becomes the ninth USHL player tendered for next season and the eighth tender in Steel franchise history
April 24, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL POTW April 24.JPG
USHL
Youngstown's Pietila and Fowler, Sioux City's Slukynsky take home USHL's final regular-season weekly honors
Grant Slukynsky finishes regular season with six-point weekend while Jacob Fowler earns his sixth Goaltender of the Week honor
April 24, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

***Check back for updates on the rest of Sunday's action.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Tri-City-Storm-USHL-Logo
USHL
Tri-City Storm tender Shakopee’s Cooper Simpson for 2023-24 season
16-year-old forward Cooper Simpson becomes the 11th tender in franchise history after a breakout season at Shakopee High School
April 24, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: First-round preview
Stars and Buccaneers, Storm and Musketeers set to battle out west while NTDP hosts Cedar Rapids and Green Bay hosts Dubuque in the east
April 24, 2023 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCN9184.JPG
USHL
Former USHL champion Fargo Force finally gets its hands on another trophy for the first time
Fargo broke game open with late first-period rush of goals then later lifted the nearly 5-foot Anderson Cup with an on-ice, post-game celebration to honor the regular-season championship
April 22, 2023 02:58 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Force chase Anderson Cup while Bucs, Stampede battle for playoff spot with one weekend to go
Des Moines and Sioux Falls continue their battle in the west while several Eastern Conference teams jockey for playoff positioning heading into final weekend
April 20, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT