Lincoln dominates Des Moines to open Clark Cup playoffs, three others grab 1-0 series lead

The Lincoln Stars couldn’t have scripted a better start Monday night in a 5-2 win over the Des Moines Buccaneers.

The Stars jumped out to a 4-0 lead and besides an early second-period push and a pair of early third-period Buccaneer goals, Lincoln controlled the play throughout the night.

The win gives Lincoln a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three first-round series.

“We played really well in the first period and we did things the right way,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said after the game. “We were detailed, we were putting pucks in the right spaces, and we were playing physical hockey.”

“We always preach (a fast start) before every game,” added Lincoln forward Doug Grimes. “From the start of the season to now one of our characteristics is getting out hot and we feel like when we come out hot and set the tone early we can feed off that the rest of the game.”

That fast start came in 2:42 into the contest as Jack Larrigan gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead and defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen doubled the lead at the 15:50 mark, firing home a shot from just above the far circle.

Lincoln held Des Moines to just two first-period shots and spent nearly the entire first five minutes in the Buccaneer zone to set the tone for the rest of the period.

However, the Buccaneers came out firing on all cylinders to start the second, out-shooting Lincoln 7-0 in the first five minutes and trapping the Stars in their own zone. The Stars were able to weather the storm and grab the momentum back shortly thereafter.

“We warned the guys in the first intermission about how hard they were going to come to start the second period,” Russo said.

“They did that – they had seven shots in the first five minutes of the second period – but we were able to stay the course, got some saves from (Cameron Whitehead), some big blocks from our D when we needed them. And then we were able to pop that third goal and give ourselves a little breathing room.”

That third goal came off a Tanner Ludtke breakaway. Ludtke — who led the Stars with 32 goals during the regular season — scored the first of two Lincoln goals in the middle frame. Patrick Raftery had the other.

The Buccaneers made it interesting as Michael Bevilacqua scored a power-play goal 18 seconds into the third period and Jak Vaarwerk scored on a penalty shot minutes later — a call Russo and multiple Lincoln players weren't happy with.

Clinging to a two-goal lead, the mood inside the Ice Box definitely tightened up. But Russo’s club responded once again.

“Those were big momentum-swinging shifts in the game and I feel like we’re fortunate to deal with some adversity early on in the playoffs,” he said. “I didn’t really want to cruise to a 4-0, 5-0 or 6-0 win because I’m afraid the guys will get complacent in that situation.

“So for us to find ourselves in a two-goal game with 13 minutes left gives us a lot to really have to fight for and we got right back where we needed to be.”

Grimes, who recorded a three-point night (1-2-3) and was named the game’s No. 1 star, gave the Stars an insurance marker with 7:36 left, sliding one past Jan Korec’s glove from the slot.

Lincoln out-shot Des Moines 10-5 in the third period and 41-17 on the night. Although he wasn’t tested much early, Cameron Whitehead made 15 saves and secured the win, giving the Stars a chance to win the series on home ice Tuesday night.

“You’d much rather be up 1-0 than down 1-0 going into game two in a three-game series, so we’re happy with the result,” Russo said. “I think we played good, not great, and I think there’s some things we can continue to improve on – So for us we just have to be really detailed and structured tomorrow and make sure we can finish this thing off.”

Four-goal second period powers Cedar Rapids to road win over NTDP

Teddy Stiga delivered a potential gut-punch as he netted a short-handed goal with just 11 seconds left in the first period. However, the RoughRiders came out of the locker room ready to go.

Martins Lavins scored 2:04 into the second and the RoughRiders tacked on three more second-period goals, taking a commanding 4-2 lead into the third. The RoughRiders held a talented U17 lineup off the board the rest of the way and Zaccharya Wisdom put the final nail in the coffin, securing the 5-2 win with an empty-netter.

Cedar Rapids — the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference — was the lone road team to win Monday night.

Storm explode for four third-period goals in 6-1 win over Sioux City

Tri-City held a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes thanks to goals from Graham Gamache and Kieran Cebrian. However, things got interesting as Sioux City’s Ryan Conmy found the back of the net 2:50 into the third period.

Alex Bump answered 25 seconds later which started an onslaught of Tri-City goals. Trevor Connelly extended the lead to 4-1 minutes later and Gamache netted a pair of goals, extending the lead to 6-1 and completing the hat trick. It was his first of the season and the second of his career — The other coming on April 15, 2022.

Tri-City can advance to the second round with a win on Tuesday.

Third-period comeback leads Green Bay to 4-1 win over Dubuque

Owen Michaels gave Dubuque a 1-0 lead 47 seconds into the second period and the Fighting Saints had a lot to like about their first 40 minutes.

However, the Gamblers came out on a mission over the final 20. Raimonds Vitolins tied the game 3:14 into the third period and after trading chances at both ends, Nick Vantassell netted the eventual game-winner with 7:43 left.

Carter Rose and Mikey DeAngelo tacked on a pair of empty-netters in the final minutes, sending the Green Bay faithful home happy after the 4-1 win. The Gamblers can also end the series with a win on Tuesday.