Lancers deal leading scorer Alex Bump to Tri-City, send captain Nate Benoit to Waterloo

The Omaha Lancers deal a pair of NHL picks and two of their captains within the Western Conference

Alex Bump Nate Benoit.JPG
Alex Bump and Nate Benoit were two of Omaha's captains and two of the Lancers' leading scorers. Both were traded Monday night. Bump is a Vermont commit while Benoit is committed to North Dakota.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
February 07, 2023 11:40 AM
OMAHA, Neb. – The Omaha Lancers executed a pair of major trades Monday night sending forward Alex Bump to Tri-City and defenseman Nate Benoit to Waterloo.

Bump, who starred for Prior Lake (Minn.) with a 48-goal high school season a year ago, led Omaha with 26 points (9-17-26) this season while Benoit was fourth on Omaha’s roster with 17 points (4-13-17). Benoit, a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Wild, wore the "C" for Omaha this season while Bump, a 2022 fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, also had an "A" on his chest.

Both deals add further intrigue to the already tight Western Conference playoff race.

Bump and a 2023 Phase II 11th-round pick were sent to Tri-City in exchange for forward Haden Kruse, six draft picks and future considerations.

The picks include a 2023 Phase I fifth-round pick, 2023 Phase II second and sixth-round picks, a 2024 Phase I fourth-round pick — which initially belonged to Omaha — and 2024 Phase II second and fifth-round picks.

The deal is Tri-City’s second major deal in the past week as the Storm also added right-shot forward Jake Richard from Muskegon last Monday.

Alex Bump Trade.JPG
Alex Bump led Omaha with 26 points (9-17-26) in 32 games this season. Bump played 27 games for the Lancers last season.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Tri-City has also stabilized its goaltending position over the last month by adding Cameron Korpi — the reigning USHL Goaltender of the Week — and Patriks Berzins to the fold.

Tri-City currently sits fifth in the Western Conference, just one point back of Sioux City. The Storm trail third-place Lincoln by seven points, Waterloo by 10 and Fargo by 14 atop the Western Conference.

Tri-City will host Waterloo for a pair of games this Friday and Saturday.

Speaking of the Black Hawks, the Benoit addition only strengthens an already talented Waterloo blue line. Ben Robertson, Aaron Pionk and Sam Rinzel rank third, sixth and seventh in points amongst USHL defensemen.

Rinzel was Chicago’s first-round pick last summer and Robertson is the reigning USHL Defenseman of the Week.

Benoit gives Matt Smaby’s roster another NHL draft pick and he also brings 99 games of USHL experience with him to northeast Iowa.

Benoit will head to Waterloo while the Black Hawks send five picks back to Omaha in the deal: 2023 Phase II first and second-round picks, a 2023 Phase I fifth-round pick, and 2024 Phase II fifth and sixth-round picks.

The 2023 Phase II second-round pick initially belonged to Sioux Falls.

Both Benoit and Bump are expected to debut with their new squads Friday night in Kearney, Neb.

As for the Lancers, Omaha is 2-7-1-0 in its last 10 and 12-20-4-2 overall this season. The Lancers currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference, seven points back of a playoff spot.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
