Kuzma scores 2 in Madison Capitols' win over Muskegon Lumberjacks
The Madison Capitols bested the hosting Muskegon Lumberjacks 5-2 on Saturday.
The Capitols took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Andrew Kuzma . Jonah Aegerter assisted.
The Capitols increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Max Nagel scored, assisted by Oliver Flynn .
The Capitols' Jack Brandt increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Matt McGroarty and Trey Ausmus .
Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Capitols led 4-1 going in to the third period.
The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap again in the third period when Ethan Fredericks beat the goalie, assisted by Ethan Whitcomb .
The Capitols increased the lead to 5-2 with 19 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Finn Brink , assisted by Colton Jamieson .
Next games:
The Capitols play against Cedar Rapids on Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Chicago on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.