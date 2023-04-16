Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Kuzma scores 2 in Madison Capitols' win over Muskegon Lumberjacks

The Madison Capitols bested the hosting Muskegon Lumberjacks 5-2 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:56 PM

The Madison Capitols bested the hosting Muskegon Lumberjacks 5-2 on Saturday.

The Capitols took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Andrew Kuzma . Jonah Aegerter assisted.

The Capitols increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Max Nagel scored, assisted by Oliver Flynn .

The Capitols' Jack Brandt increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Matt McGroarty and Trey Ausmus .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Capitols led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap again in the third period when Ethan Fredericks beat the goalie, assisted by Ethan Whitcomb .

The Capitols increased the lead to 5-2 with 19 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Finn Brink , assisted by Colton Jamieson .

Next games:

The Capitols play against Cedar Rapids on Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Chicago on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
