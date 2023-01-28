Knuble scores twice in Fargo Force's win over Tri-City Storm

The Fargo Force bested the visiting Tri-City Storm 6-3 on Friday.

The Force increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cole Knuble early in the first period, assisted by Bret Link and Mac Swanson .

The Force's Boris Skalos increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Mac Swanson.

The Storm narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Jacob Jeannette , assisted by Nick Roukounakis .

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Force.

Bret Link increased the lead to 5-3 early in the third period, assisted by Cole Knuble.

The Force increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.45 remaining of the third after a goal from Cole Knuble, assisted by Mac Swanson and Bret Link.

Next up:

Next up, the Force face Waterloo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena, while the Storm face Omaha on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Both games take place on Friday.