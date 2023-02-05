Kinsman scores 2 in Tri-City Storm's win over Omaha Lancers

The Tri-City Storm defeated the hosting Omaha Lancers 4-1 on Saturday.

The visiting Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Charlie Kinsman .

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Charlie Kinsman scored again, assisted by Cale Ashcroft and Jake Richard .

The Lancers' Vincent Salice narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by William Smith and Griffin Jurecki .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Graham Gamache with a minute left in the first, assisted by Jacob Jeannette .

The Storm scored one goal in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Storm play against Sioux Falls on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Lancers will face Chicago on Friday at 4:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.