Jayden Perron earns second USHL weekly honor of the season; Trey Augustine and Sam Rinzel earn their first

The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. Chicago forward Jayden Perron, Waterloo defenseman Sam Rinzel and USNTDP goaltender Trey Augustine took home the respective honors for Week 23.

It’s the second weekly honor of the season for Perron and the first for both Augustine and Rinzel.

Perron, a North Dakota commit, has been on a tear lately. The right-shot forward racked up nine points (1-8-9) in three games this week, including four points (1-3-4) Sunday afternoon in a 6-4 win over Madison. He also finished the week a plus-5.

Perron is tied with Chicago teammate Jack Harvey for second in the USHL with 59 points. His 15 goals also rank 15th in the USHL. Perron has 25 points over his last 13 games and points in 12 of his last 13.

As for Rinzel, the Minnesota commit continued his strong season with two goals and an assist last week. He was also a plus-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

FROM CHANHASSEN, MN...

YOUR USHL DEFENSEMAN OF THE WEEK...@RinzelSam!https://t.co/aWrWBcd03L — Waterloo Black Hawks (@BlckHawksHockey) March 6, 2023

Waterloo’s blue line has been a strength all season and the Black Hawks further strengthened it by adding Garrett Brown at the deadline. Waterloo is currently second in the Western Conference and has points in seven (6-3-1-0) of its last 10.

Rinzel, a first-round pick (25th overall) of the Chicago Blackhawks last summer, has eight goals and 29 points in 42 games this season. His 29 points are tied for sixth among USHL defensemen.

Rounding out the group is Augustine, who many consider one of the top goalie prospects in North America. The Michigan State commit won both of his starts this weekend in a sweep at Green Bay.

Augustine turned aside 58 of the 63 shots fired his way on the weekend, good for a .921 save percentage.

Augustine (7-0-0-2) is still undefeated in regulation this season and owns a .937 save percentage and 2.23 GAA in USHL play.