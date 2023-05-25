Jacob Fowler, Cole Knuble earn top USA Hockey awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two players who just recently faced off in the Clark Cup Finals received honors from USA Hockey for their play this past season. Youngstown Phantoms goaltender Jacob Fowler and Cole Knuble of the Fargo Force were among several award winners on Thursday.

Fowler was named Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year by USA Hockey after helping lead Youngstown to its first Clark Cup title last week. The Melbourne, Florida, native posted a 2.28 goals against average and a .921 save percentage during the USHL season.

The Boston College commit also played in the World Junior A Challenge, winning all four of his starts with a 1.75 GAA and a .918 save percentage.

Knuble, named the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year, finished tied for eighth in points in the league this season. The Notre Dame commit from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was an All-USHL First Team pick and served as captain of the U.S. Junior Select team which won the 2022 World Junior A Challenge. He was also named MVP of that tournament.

Fargo forward Cole Knuble heads up the ice during a Dec. 30, 2022, game at Scheels Arena in Fargo, N.D. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

He was ranked 105th among American skaters on Central Scouting's final NHL Draft rankings .