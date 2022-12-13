Ivy League dreams become a reality for former St. Thomas Academy standout Tyler Grahme

MADISON, Wis. — Going to an Ivy League school was always a goal for Minnesota native Tyler Grahme. The colleges and universities that make up the Ivies are known for their prestige, their history, and obviously, their education.

That Ivy League dream of Grahme's recently became a reality as he has announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at Dartmouth College.

"I just thought it was a perfect fit for me to not only challenge myself academically, but also hockey-wise. I really feel like the coaching staff and the environment can help me get to the next level," said Grahme on his commitment to the program.

The East Coast school originally reached out to the 18-year-old last season, when he was playing for the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL. Their talks continued throughout the summer and eventually into the fall after the NAHL showcase.

After taking a visit to the campus, Grahme knew that the school was the right fit for him.

Dartmouth is located in Hanover, New Hampshire, which is on the eastern border of the state, right next to Vermont. The hockey team currently doesn't have any Minnesotans on the roster, but that will soon change.

Even with a lack of Minnesota players, Grahme still has plenty of connections to current players on the team. He got to stay with freshman Luke Haymes on his visit, and knows that his current teammate Jack Musa's older brother, Joey , goes to Dartmouth. He was also on a national camp roster a couple of years back with commit Jason Stefanek .

Grahme won't be the only Minnesotan on the roster in future years though, as Minneapolis native Nik Hong is set to join the Big Green this upcoming fall.

Grahme was born and raised in Blaine for the first six or seven years of his life before moving to the Bloomington area.

"My dad grew up playing hockey, he was a goalie, so hockey was kind of instilled in me from a young age. I was skating by the time I was 3 or 4," said Grahme on his beginnings in the sport.

The 5-foot-11 center played high school hockey at St. Thomas Academy for three varsity seasons from 2019 to 2022.

Grahme made an appearance at the Minnesota state tournament in his sophomore and junior years with the Cadets. Over three varsity seasons, the forward posted 75 points, 27 goals and 48 assists.

Early in his senior year of his school, the skater was tendered by the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL. After the high school season ended, he was able to join the roster and played 12 games with the team where he posted six points.

At the end of that season, the Magicians organization was bought out . The team rebranded and relocated to Eagle River, Wisconsin, to become the Wisconsin Windigo.

Grahme played the beginning of the 2022-23 season with the Windigo where he put up 10 points in 21 games.

In the fall, the Madison Capitols watched Grahme play a game for the Windigo and liked what they saw. The 18-year-old was then called up to the USHL where he has been a solid bottom-six player for the Capitols and has four points in 10 games.

The forward mostly plays the center position, but also jumps onto the wing from time to time. He enjoys being versatile and helping out his team by playing whatever position they need him in.

"I'm very hard working and have a high hockey IQ and high character, doing anything I can in my power to help the team win," Grahme said on his strengths out on the ice. "I hope my work ethic will be able to transfer over to D-I hockey and I hope I can help Dartmouth win some games."

The 18-year-old isn't quite sure yet on when he'll head out to New Hampshire for college, but the current plan is that he'll join the team in the fall of 2024.