In top form, Green Bay Gamblers take another victory

The Green Bay Gamblers are now in a strong position. When the team met the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at home on Saturday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 5-4, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

Green Bay's Barrett Hall scored the game-winning goal.

The RoughRiders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Andy Moore scoring in the first period, goal assisted by JJ Wiebusch and Brendan Fitzgerald .

The Gamblers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Matthew Rafalski in the middle of the first period, assisted by Michael DeAngelo .

The RoughRiders' Ryan Walsh took the lead with a minute left in the first, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian and Brendan Fitzgerald.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the RoughRiders led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Gamblers narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period when Matthew DiMarsico netted one, assisted by Raimonds Vitolins and Artyom Levshunov .

Michael DeAngelo tied the game 4-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Jimmy Clark and Matthew Rafalski.

The Gamblers took the lead with 56 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Barrett Hall, assisted by Austin Oravetz .

Both teams were called for six penalties.

Next games:

Next up, the Gamblers face Madison at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. The RoughRiders take on Chicago at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. Both games take place on Wednesday.