In top form, Green Bay Gamblers take another victory
The Green Bay Gamblers are now in a strong position. When the team met the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at home on Saturday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 5-4, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.
Green Bay's Barrett Hall scored the game-winning goal.
The RoughRiders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Andy Moore scoring in the first period, goal assisted by JJ Wiebusch and Brendan Fitzgerald .
The Gamblers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Matthew Rafalski in the middle of the first period, assisted by Michael DeAngelo .
The RoughRiders' Ryan Walsh took the lead with a minute left in the first, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian and Brendan Fitzgerald.
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the RoughRiders led 4-2 going in to the third period.
The Gamblers narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period when Matthew DiMarsico netted one, assisted by Raimonds Vitolins and Artyom Levshunov .
Michael DeAngelo tied the game 4-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Jimmy Clark and Matthew Rafalski.
The Gamblers took the lead with 56 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Barrett Hall, assisted by Austin Oravetz .
Both teams were called for six penalties.
Next games:
Next up, the Gamblers face Madison at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. The RoughRiders take on Chicago at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. Both games take place on Wednesday.