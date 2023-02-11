In top form, Chicago Steel take another victory

The Chicago Steel are now in a strong position. When the team met the Omaha Lancers on the road on Friday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 3-2, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The Steel increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Quinn Finley scored, assisted by Jayden Perron .

Aleksi Kivioja scored early in the second period, assisted by Justin Stupka and Haden Kruse .

Jayden Perron increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Mack Celebrini and Anthony Dowd .

Griffin Jurecki narrowed the gap to 3-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Charlie Lurie .

Next games:

The Lancers travel to Madison on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice. The Steel host Des Moines to play the Buccaneers on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.