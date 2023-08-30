Hermantown’s Beau Janzig of Sioux Falls Stampede headed to Air Force Academy

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Former Hermantown defenseman Beau Janzig recently announced his intention to play NCAA Division I college hockey at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Hermantown's Beau Janzig Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

“I’m very honored and proud to announce my commitment to further my education, serve my country and play Division 1 hockey at the Air Force Academy,” Janzig wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and teammates who helped me along the way!”

Janzig is on the 2023-24 roster of the USHL's Sioux Falls Stampede after the South Dakota club took him with a seventh-round selection in the USHL Phase II Draft in June.

Janzig scored 29 points in 2021-22, his last for Hermantown, in the Hawks’ run to the Class A state championship. Janzig had an assist in the championship game the Hawks won 3-2 over Warroad.

Last season, Janzig scored five goals and had 18 assists in 58 games for the Minnesota Wilderness in Cloquet. The Wilderness are a Tier II junior hockey team playing in the North American Hockey League.

