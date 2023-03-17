Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Here's why Gamblers coach Mike Leone took a risk on changing organization's mindset

Despite preseason unknown, Gamblers turn culture and four core values into success

The Green Bay Gamblers came into this season with just one returning player and a new coaching staff. However, head coach Mike Leone's focus has been on changing the culture. That culture has led to success as Green Bay is 26-19-2-2 and in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Contributed / Green Bay Gamblers
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 9:40 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Mike Leone faced arguably more question marks than anybody in the USHL heading into this season. When Leone was hired as Green Bay’s new bench boss back in April, his goal was simple — win.

At the same time, the first-year head coach knew it wasn’t going to happen overnight.

Green Bay’s last playoff win came back in 2016. The Gamblers finished last season with the USHL’s third-worst record at 23-34-3-2. And arguably the most daunting thought of all, his roster featured just one returning player (Nick VanTassell) coming into this season.

However, Leone got to work and prioritized building a seven-letter word — culture.

“I’m a firm believer that culture is the most important thing in any organization,” Leone said. “Our four core values we’ve talked about are attitude, work ethic, selflessness and compete. That’s what we’ve focused on since day one.

“We’ve drilled that home over and over and everything has been about changing the culture here. The kids have really bought in and we feel like Green Bay is a place where kids want to play and get better again.”

Green Bay has quietly been one of the USHL's biggest surprises this season. The Gamblers (26-19-2-2) find themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race and Green Bay has climbed as high as second in the standings.

The Gamblers are currently fourth in the east, nine points behind second-place Youngstown.

At the start of the season, nobody knew what to expect from the Green Bay Gamblers. Now those inside Green Bay's locker room believe they can compete with anybody. “The biggest change I’ve seen is that guys hate to lose more than they love to win," Mike Leone said. "There’s a belief and togetherness now that wasn’t exactly there at the start of the season. But I think that’s a sign of the winning culture we’re putting in place here.”
Contributed / Green Bay Gamblers

Although their current five-game skid may not look great on paper, Green Bay has four straight one-goal losses against arguably the league’s best goaltender (Youngstown’s Jacob Fowler) and most skilled lineup (USNTDP U18).

Make no mistake those inside Green Bay’s locker room aren’t satisfied with moral victories and want to get back in the win column. However, they’ve been in nearly every game — a constant with this club.

“We know that we have to play with a chip on our shoulder and a lot of people didn’t think we’d be where we’re at. But I’m proud of how the kids have worked and put us in the position that we’re in,” Leone said. “At the start of the season, we knew how hard we were going to have to work to ultimately turn this thing around.

“We didn’t set goals for our team, we didn’t talk about standings or any of that at the start of the season. We talked about our culture and our identity, and we wanted to be the hardest team to play against.”

Leone’s lineup might not be the flashiest or most talented in the USHL. But they’ve found a recipe for success, and it goes back to the belief that “culture wins.”

Green Bay's locker room features a culture pyramid this season with four words; character, togetherness, consistency and communication. Mike Leone holds a meeting every Monday where he goes over specific quotes or experiences with his players. A recent one featured Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts getting benched in the 2018 National Championship Game and responding by being a great teammate.
Contributed / Green Bay Gamblers

Yes, the eventual goal is to hoist a Clark Cup and turn Green Bay into a consistent winner.

In the bigger picture though, Leone also hopes Green Bay develops a reputation for its ability to develop players. So far so good in year one.

“This is the hardest working team I’ve ever been on and it’s a fun environment to be a part of,” said defenseman Carter Rose, who spent the past two seasons with Youngstown. “I give coach (Leone) a lot of the credit, but (the environment) pushes you to be better. We really want Green Bay to be known as that hardest team to play against.”

“He expects a lot from us as players,” added rookie forward Eli Sebastian, who leads Green Bay with 43 points. “Especially since everyone was new this season, it was an adjustment at first. But he really put the culture and expectations in place from day one.

"Everyone here is expected to be the hardest worker and best person they can be, and I think that’s translated onto the ice.”

For Leone, this season has been an adjustment too. The Detroit native came to Green Bay after spending three years coaching at the NTDP, the place many consider the gold standard for development in junior hockey.

He cherishes his time working with Dan Muse, John Wroblewski, Nick Fohr and so many others within USA Hockey. Now Leone hopes that time in Plymouth will lead to success in Green Bay.

“It’s probably the three most impactful years of my coaching career. I learned so much about what development looks like and I’ve tried to bring that here,” he said. “Early in the season a lot of the kids said they’d never practiced harder, but we really wanted to practice how we play. And I think it’s made a big difference.

“A lot of the stuff we do comes from the (NTDP) and we’ve put an emphasis on strength and conditioning. Even at this point in the season, we don’t take a lot of days off. That’s the standard I believe in and the standard we’ve set for our organization.”

It’s a standard his players have met.

“Coach brought in a lot of really good people and everyone has bought in,” Rose said. “We knew we might not be the most experienced team at the start of the season, but we knew the standard we have to play at and how hard we have to work to be successful.

“It’s been a good season so far and we want to keep it going.”

With 13 games left in the regular season, there’s still a lot of hockey left to be played. Green Bay will look to get back in the win column this weekend and hopes to secure a playoff spot in the coming weeks.

Especially considering how things looked back in September, it’s crazy to think the Gamblers are knocking on the door of a postseason berth.

At the same time, it goes back to a seven-letter word — culture.

“It’s been amazing to see the belief and buy-in of the kids in the room over the course of this season,” Leone said. “They’ve really come together, they’re playing for each other and they’re sticking to our process. It’s been special to see.”

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
