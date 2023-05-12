Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Here's the five Minnesotans playing for the Youngstown Phantoms in the Clark Cup Finals

The Phantoms are lead by one of the USHL's top goal-scorers in William Whitelaw from Rosemount, who played at Shattuck St. Mary's

William Whitelaw, forward, 8
Youngstown forward William Whitelaw is from Rosemount, Minn.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 11:00 AM

The Youngstown Phantoms face the Fargo Force in the best-of-five Clark Cup Finals beginning Friday night.

Here's a look at the five Minnesotans playing for the Phantoms:

William Whitelaw

  • The 5-foot-9 right-shot forward from Rosemount is a Wisconsin commit. His 36 goals this season were the third-most in the USHL.
  • Ranked No. 42 for North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting
  • Played his prep at Shattuck St. Mary’s. His final season included a 110-point campaign in 55 games.
  • Played nine games with Youngstown last season, scoring twice in nine games.
  • Scored six goals and tallied 11 points playing for Team USA in the Four Nations Tournament in the 2021-22 season
  • Has three goals and seven points so far this postseason

Hunter Bischoff

  • The 6-foot right-shot forward from Cohasset is an Augustana commit. In 55 games for Youngstown this season, he scored four times and compiled 10 points, and has yet to register a postseason point.
  • Prior to Youngstown, he played with the Anchorage Wolverines in the NAHL. He had 13 goals and 36 points in the 2021-22 season, exploding for five goals in 10 playoff games.
  • Played with Grand Rapids High School and teams with the Upper Midwest High School Elite Hockey League.
Hunter Bischoff.jpg
Hunter Bischoff had 18 goals and 43 points in 66 games for the North American Hockey League's Anchorage Wolverines in 2021-22.
Contributed

Sam Ranallo

  • The 5-foot-11 forward from Rogers is uncommitted.
  • Finishing his high school season this past winter, he scored 24 goals and had 36 assists.
  • He has played in 10 games with the Phantoms, registering two assists in the regular season.
  • Ranallo is a minus-1 in two playoff games this season.
20221227_Rogers vs. Chaska Boys_017.jpg
Rogers forward Sam Ranallo in a game Dec. 27, 2022 at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake, Minn.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Luke Levandowski

  • The 5-foot-11 left-shot forward from Rosemount is Lake Superior State commit.
  • Played nine games with the Chicago Steel during the 2020-21 season, tallying three points. Played one game with the USNTDP.
  • Last season played 19 games with the Steel, who went on to win the Clark Cup. He scored six goals and tallied nine points. Also played one game with the Sioux Falls Stampede.
  • Played 38 games with the Wisconsin Windigo in the NAHL earlier this season, registering 42 points. 
  • Appeared in two games for Youngstown this season and has a minus-3 rating.
IMG_7723.jpg
Forward Luke Levandowski.
Contributed / Wisconsin Windigo

Nick Williams

  • The 5-foot-9 defenseman from Edina had 18 points this season, including one point so far in the postseason.
  • Had previously committed to Michigan Tech.
  • Played three seasons at Edina and had three assists in the postseason during the 2018-19 state championship season.
  • In the 2021-22 season with Youngstown, he had three goals and 11 assists.
  • He’s improved his plus/minus since last season, going minus-5 a year ago to a plus-7 this year.
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
