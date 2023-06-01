Here’s the 24 USHL players heading to Buffalo for the NHL Draft Combine

As the 2023 NHL Draft quickly approaches, the NHL Scouting Combine will take place June 4-10 at HarborCenter in Buffalo, New York. The combine showcases the physical ability of the top draft-eligible prospects, along with giving teams the ability to conduct medical assessments.

The 2023 NHL Draft takes place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. A total of 106 players will be in attendance and the USHL will be well-represented as 24 players received invitations to the combine. Several others are projected to be drafted later this month.

Here’s who will be making their way to Buffalo next week, along with their final ranking from Central Scouting.

Trey Augustine, G, NTDP (No. 3 goalie)

Brady Cleveland, D, NTDP (No. 64)

Paul Fischer, D, NTDP (No. 58)

Drew Fortescue, D, NTDP (No. 60)

Jacob Fowler, G, Youngstown (No. 5 goalie)

Beckett Hendrickson, F, NTDP (No. 67)

Michael Hrabal , G, Omaha (No. 2 goalie)

Cole Knuble, F, Fargo (No. 105)

Ryan Leonard, F, NTDP (No. 5)

Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon (No. 52)

Aram Minnetian, D, NTDP (No. 78)

Martin Misiak, F, Youngstown (No. 45)

Oliver Moore, F, NTDP (No. 8)

Carsen Musser, G, NTDP (No. 8 goalie)

Danny Nelson, F, NTDP (No. 22)

Gabe Perreault, F, NTDP (No. 10)

Jayden Perron, F, Chicago (No. 43)

Aaron Pionk, D, Waterloo (No. 117)

Zachary Schulz, D, NTDP (No. 96)

Will Smith, F, NTDP (No. 3)

Andrew Strathmann, D, Youngstown (No. 44)

Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls (No. 48)

Brandon Svoboda, F, Youngstown (No. 66)

William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown (No. 42)