Junior and Prospects USHL

Here’s the 24 USHL players heading to Buffalo for the NHL Draft Combine

Thirteen NTDP players and 11 other USHL players will participate in next week's combine ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft

DSCF0373.JPG
Sioux Falls Stampede defenseman Maxim Strbak (3) skates up ice against Fargo on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Scheels Arena. Strbak was one of 24 USHL players invited to the NHL Scouting Combine next week in Buffalo. The right-shot defenseman is projected to be one of the USHL's first players off the board later this month in Nashville.
Rob Beer / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 1:07 PM

As the 2023 NHL Draft quickly approaches, the NHL Scouting Combine will take place June 4-10 at HarborCenter in Buffalo, New York. The combine showcases the physical ability of the top draft-eligible prospects, along with giving teams the ability to conduct medical assessments.

The 2023 NHL Draft takes place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. A total of 106 players will be in attendance and the USHL will be well-represented as 24 players received invitations to the combine. Several others are projected to be drafted later this month.

Here’s who will be making their way to Buffalo next week, along with their final ranking from Central Scouting.

Trey Augustine, G, NTDP (No. 3 goalie)
Brady Cleveland, D, NTDP (No. 64)
Paul Fischer, D, NTDP (No. 58)
Drew Fortescue, D, NTDP (No. 60)
Jacob Fowler, G, Youngstown (No. 5 goalie)

Jacob Fowler.jpg
USHL
Youngstown's Jacob Fowler named USHL Goalie of the Year
Fowler becomes the first goalie in franchise history to win the award after leading the USHL in wins, save percentage and GAA
May 04, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Beckett Hendrickson, F, NTDP (No. 67)
Michael Hrabal , G, Omaha (No. 2 goalie)
Cole Knuble, F, Fargo (No. 105)

Cole Knuble bench celly.JPG
USHL
Cole Knuble leads the way as the Fargo Force look to achieve their ultimate goal and win the Clark Cup
Cole Knuble has six goals and nine points through six playoff games. From timely goals to key faceoffs, Knuble has done it all
May 11, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Ryan Leonard, F, NTDP (No. 5)
Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon (No. 52)
Aram Minnetian, D, NTDP (No. 78)
Martin Misiak, F, Youngstown (No. 45)
Oliver Moore, F, NTDP (No. 8)
Carsen Musser, G, NTDP (No. 8 goalie)

MusserSave.jpg
USHL
Sherburn’s Carsen Musser announces commitment to Colorado College
USNTDP goaltender Carsen Musser ready to accomplish childhood goal of playing college hockey
February 28, 2023 08:45 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Danny Nelson, F, NTDP (No. 22)
Gabe Perreault, F, NTDP (No. 10)
Jayden Perron, F, Chicago (No. 43)
Aaron Pionk, D, Waterloo (No. 117)
Zachary Schulz, D, NTDP (No. 96)
Will Smith, F, NTDP (No. 3)
Andrew Strathmann, D, Youngstown (No. 44)

Strathmann.JPG
USHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann finds a ‘great fit’ and a Clark Cup in Youngstown
Andrew Strathmann has been one of the USHL's top offensive defensemen the last two seasons and played a key role as the Youngstown Phantoms captured their first Clark Cup
May 23, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Maxim Strbak, D, Sioux Falls (No. 48)
Brandon Svoboda, F, Youngstown (No. 66)
William Whitelaw, F, Youngstown (No. 42)

William Whitelaw autograph.JPG
USHL
William Whitelaw caps off rookie season with a Clark Cup and a ‘lifetime of memories’
Wisconsin commit and 2023 NHL Draft prospect William Whitelaw was one of the USHL's top rookie forwards this season and helped the Youngstown Phantoms capture their first Clark Cup
May 21, 2023 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

