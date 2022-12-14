Hat trick helps Waterloo's Griffin Erdman join USHL players of the week

Waterloo forward Griffin Erdman , Tri-City defenseman Sebastian Törnqvist and Fargo goaltender Matej Marinov have been named the USHL players of the week.

Erdman doubled his goal output for the season with three goals and an assist in a 5-4 win over Des Moines on Friday. In another 5-4 win against Cedar Rapids on Saturday, the Dartmouth commit added an assist.

He is tied for 10th in USHL rookie scoring with 11 points on six goals and five helpers.

Törnqvist (UMass) scored two goals on five shots, added two assists and had a plus-3 rating over the weekend. He scored a goal on his only shot of the game in the Storm's 4-3 shootout loss to Omaha on Friday and scored the overtime game-winner against Lincoln on Saturday.

He leads the Storm defensemen and ranks 11th in scoring among USHL blue-liners with 13 points on seven goals and six assists through 20 games.

Yet to lose a game this season, Marinov improved to 10-0-0-2 backstopping a Force sweep at Omaha.

Marinov allowed just one goal in both his starts, stopping 18 shots in the Force's 3-1 win Saturday against the Lancers. He followed it up with 20 saves on Sunday as the Force prevailed 4-1.

Marinov, who is uncommitted, leads all league goalies in goals-against-average (1.87) and save percentage (.928).