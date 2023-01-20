ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects | USHL
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Green Bay's Mikey DeAngelo headlines trio of USHL college commitments

Fargo defenseman Brasen Boser and Madison's Jordan Gudridge join DeAngelo as all three announce college commitments this week

IMG_7680.JPG
Green Bay forward Mikey DeAngelo announced his commitment to Michigan State Wednesday afternoon. “He knows what the standard is here and he lives up to it,” Green Bay head coach Mike Leone said of DeAngelo. “He always asks for feedback and you can just tell he wants to be the best player he can be and make our team better.”
Contributed / Cormac McInnis – Photography via Green Bay Gamblers.
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
January 19, 2023 08:02 PM
Share

OMAHA, Neb. – A trio of USHL players have announced their college commitments this week, headlined by Green Bay forward Mikey DeAngelo.

DeAngelo announced his commitment to Michigan State on Twitter Wednesday afternoon . The left-shot winger has six goals and 18 points in 22 games this season. DeAngelo was supposed to play in Monday’s BioSteel All-American Game but was unable to due to injury.

“I’m just really happy for Mikey and his family,” Green Bay head coach Mike Leone said. “He committed to Arizona State at a young age and I know when he visited Michigan State he just fell in love with the program. He played for Coach (Adam) Nightingale at the (USNTDP) and he knows what type of coach and person he is too, so I know that was a big factor.”

As Leone mentioned, DeAngelo had previously been committed to Arizona State. However, he de-committed in December.

As for what type of player the Spartans will be adding to the fold, Leone referred to DeAngelo as a “game-changer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s just a highly-skilled and dynamic player,” Leone said. “Mikey’s really strong with the puck on his stick, he knows how to use his speed and he’s learning how to get to the inside more. He dealt with a lot of injuries last season too so I almost look at this as his first USHL season. And he’s taken huge strides this year.”

DeAngelo skated in 38 games with Dubuque last season and previously spent time at the USNTDP. Green Bay acquired DeAngelo in a trade with Dubuque last May.

Fargo Force defenseman Brasen Boser also announced his commitment to Miami (Ohio) earlier this week while Madison Capitols defenseman Jordan Gudridge did the same at Dartmouth Thursday afternoon.

“We’re extremely excited for Brasen,” Fargo head coach Nick Oliver said of the Minot product. “Brasen’s someone that’s the definition of earning everything you get. Nothing’s ever been given to him and with his work ethic and how he approaches things every day, I’m just extremely proud of him.”

Boser, 18, has one goal and 10 assists in 31 games this season.

Oliver said he’s especially been impressed with Boser’s versatility and hockey sense during his rookie season. The 5-foot-9 blue liner owns a +24 plus/minus this season, which leads USHL defensemen. The plan is for him to return to Fargo next season before heading to Oxford.

“I think he’s a kid that’ll benefit from a second year of junior hockey but he’s adjusted really well to the USHL so far in his first season,” Oliver said. “He’s just gotten better every day. From day one of training camp he was here to earn a spot and he’s worked his way up the lineup.

“He’s earned more minutes, earned more special teams roles and he’s just continued to push the bar higher for himself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As for Gudridge, the 5-foot-10, right-shot defenseman hails from Greenwood Village, Colo. However, he’ll head east to join the Big Green.

“I’m just super proud of Jordan and congratulations to him and his family,” Madison head coach Corey Leivermann said. “I know the academic piece is very important to them and not only is he getting that, but he’s joining an up-and-coming hockey program. They’re getting a good person and a good hockey player too."

Gudridge has played in 20 games this season with Madison and has one assist. However, he racked up 30 points in 59 games last season with the Colorado Thunderbirds 16U AAA program.

Gudridge will also return for one more USHL season before making the jump to the college level.

“I think this season has been more of a learning curve year and he’s been adjusting to the league,” Leivermann said. “He’s still young — he’s a 2005 — but he’s growing, maturing and getting stronger. He’s a very talented defenseman with great feet and the ability to break out pucks. So I’m excited to see him continue growing going forward and continue to evolve into his role.”

Fargo, Green Bay and Madison will all be in action this weekend. In case you missed it earlier this week, check out the USHL Rink Report for more on this weekend’s slate.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
USHL notebook: Force on a roll, Phantoms tender highly-touted prospect and quartet of suspensions issued
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine gets you ready for the weekend and caught up on what's happening around the league
January 18, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
112622.S.FF.Force.Castro
USHL
Fargo Force goaltender issue a good one
Fargo's Matej Marinov and Anton Castro rank Nos. 1 and 2 in goals-against for the league's top team.
January 17, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Haugland
USHL logo with background.jpg
USHL
Gabe Perreault, Aaron Pionk and Cameron Whitehead take home USHL Player of the Week honors
USHL rewards a pair of five-point weekends and Whitehead's stellar play in net
January 17, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
RAL_4830.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Youngstown's Jacob Fowler, Waterloo heat up and other notes around the league
USHL writer Jordan McAlpine takes a look back at the weekend and previews what's on tap in the USHL.
January 16, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
797633A1-CAE3-42EB-ACE7-3B06BA1A97B0.jpeg
USHL
Capitols execute another major trade; Madison sends Miko Matikka to Waterloo
Two days after trading Quinn Finley to Chicago, the Capitols traded away another NHL pick in Arizona prospect Miko Matikka
January 15, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Finley.jpg
USHL
Wisconsin-bound Quinn Finley dealt to Chicago Steel as Madison acquires Jack Brandt
Finley, drafted by the New York Islanders in the NHL Draft, has has four points (2-2-5) over his last five games and 27 (10-17-27) on the season.
January 13, 2023 11:43 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
oit.jpg
USHL
USHL Combine dates set for spring, summer
USHL Combines provide players exposure and education on their path to the USHL and beyond. Invitees of each combine will practice and play in front of USHL coaches, USHL scouts and NCAA coaches.
January 10, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Cole Eiserman.jpg
USHL
Eiserman, Pohlkamp, Spicer named USHL Players of the Week
Cole Eiserman scored twice and assisted on another in a game against Youngstown on Jan. 7. He has 19 points (11 goals) on the season in 15 games.
January 09, 2023 06:58 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Riley Fitzgerald.jpg
USHL
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders' Fitzgerald cousins reunited on the ice
The Fitzgeralds grew up in the Boston suburbs, part of a family that's tight and every bit about hockey.
January 09, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Johnson / The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
USHL notebook: Defense keys Fargo's six-game run to top of USHL
The Force finished the month of December with a 7-2 record, even while losing Knuble, Swanson and Palodichuk to the World Junior A Challenge.
January 05, 2023 08:03 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer

Related Topics: TRL NEWSLETTER
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
NHL: 2014 NHL Draft
USHL
NHL defenseman Anthony DeAngelo giving back to Cedar Rapids
The total dollar amount will go to the St. Luke's Center for Women's and Children's Health.
January 05, 2023 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Johnson / The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
Two Fargo Force players join Cedar Rapids goaltender on USHL weekly honors list
Kyle Smolen scored four goals and added three assists in the series against Des Moines to pick up forward of the week honors.
January 03, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
fargo force and des moines buccaneers players on ice
USHL
Des Moines' Joe Gramer comes home, faces former Moorhead teammate in Force's victory over Bucs
Gramer and Fargo Force forward Harper Bentz have limited chances to go toe-to-toe on the ice but both say decision to play juniors this year was the right one.
December 30, 2022 01:45 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
IMG_20221227_182103.jpg
USHL
For UND commit Jayden Perron, sister's love motivates him to play and be his best
Desirae Perron, 14, has autism and struggles with large crowds. Still, her desire to watch her brother play for the Chicago Steel is providing the drive for Jayden to work his way to the NHL.
December 28, 2022 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Chris Murphy / Special to The Rink Live