Green Bay's Mikey DeAngelo headlines trio of USHL college commitments

OMAHA, Neb. – A trio of USHL players have announced their college commitments this week, headlined by Green Bay forward Mikey DeAngelo.

DeAngelo announced his commitment to Michigan State on Twitter Wednesday afternoon . The left-shot winger has six goals and 18 points in 22 games this season. DeAngelo was supposed to play in Monday’s BioSteel All-American Game but was unable to due to injury.

“I’m just really happy for Mikey and his family,” Green Bay head coach Mike Leone said. “He committed to Arizona State at a young age and I know when he visited Michigan State he just fell in love with the program. He played for Coach (Adam) Nightingale at the (USNTDP) and he knows what type of coach and person he is too, so I know that was a big factor.”

As Leone mentioned, DeAngelo had previously been committed to Arizona State. However, he de-committed in December.

As for what type of player the Spartans will be adding to the fold, Leone referred to DeAngelo as a “game-changer.”

“He’s just a highly-skilled and dynamic player,” Leone said. “Mikey’s really strong with the puck on his stick, he knows how to use his speed and he’s learning how to get to the inside more. He dealt with a lot of injuries last season too so I almost look at this as his first USHL season. And he’s taken huge strides this year.”

DeAngelo skated in 38 games with Dubuque last season and previously spent time at the USNTDP. Green Bay acquired DeAngelo in a trade with Dubuque last May.

Fargo Force defenseman Brasen Boser also announced his commitment to Miami (Ohio) earlier this week while Madison Capitols defenseman Jordan Gudridge did the same at Dartmouth Thursday afternoon.

Congratulations to Force defenseman Brasen Boser on his commitment to play D1 College Hockey for the Miami University RedHawks!#ForceNation⚡️ | #StarsRise pic.twitter.com/6clq29NS9q — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) January 17, 2023

“We’re extremely excited for Brasen,” Fargo head coach Nick Oliver said of the Minot product. “Brasen’s someone that’s the definition of earning everything you get. Nothing’s ever been given to him and with his work ethic and how he approaches things every day, I’m just extremely proud of him.”

Boser, 18, has one goal and 10 assists in 31 games this season.

Oliver said he’s especially been impressed with Boser’s versatility and hockey sense during his rookie season. The 5-foot-9 blue liner owns a +24 plus/minus this season, which leads USHL defensemen. The plan is for him to return to Fargo next season before heading to Oxford.

“I think he’s a kid that’ll benefit from a second year of junior hockey but he’s adjusted really well to the USHL so far in his first season,” Oliver said. “He’s just gotten better every day. From day one of training camp he was here to earn a spot and he’s worked his way up the lineup.

“He’s earned more minutes, earned more special teams roles and he’s just continued to push the bar higher for himself.”

As for Gudridge, the 5-foot-10, right-shot defenseman hails from Greenwood Village, Colo. However, he’ll head east to join the Big Green.

“I’m just super proud of Jordan and congratulations to him and his family,” Madison head coach Corey Leivermann said. “I know the academic piece is very important to them and not only is he getting that, but he’s joining an up-and-coming hockey program. They’re getting a good person and a good hockey player too."

Gudridge has played in 20 games this season with Madison and has one assist. However, he racked up 30 points in 59 games last season with the Colorado Thunderbirds 16U AAA program.

Commitment Alert presented by @WisDOTsoutheast!



Congrats to Capitols defender Jordan Gudridge on announcing his college commitment to Dartmouth!



Press Release: https://t.co/LRxXRsyqtJ#GoCapsGo pic.twitter.com/0kpKpYchRI — Madison Capitols (@MadCapsHockey) January 18, 2023

Gudridge will also return for one more USHL season before making the jump to the college level.

“I think this season has been more of a learning curve year and he’s been adjusting to the league,” Leivermann said. “He’s still young — he’s a 2005 — but he’s growing, maturing and getting stronger. He’s a very talented defenseman with great feet and the ability to break out pucks. So I’m excited to see him continue growing going forward and continue to evolve into his role.”

Fargo, Green Bay and Madison will all be in action this weekend. In case you missed it earlier this week, check out the USHL Rink Report for more on this weekend’s slate.