Green Bay Gamblers win on the road against Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Green Bay Gamblers won when they visited the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Tuesday. The final score was 5-1.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jimmy Clark .

The Gamblers' Matthew DiMarsico increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Michael DeAngelo .

The Gamblers increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left into the first when Jimmy Clark scored again.

The Gamblers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Gamblers increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Raimonds Vitolins netted one, assisted by Jimmy Clark and Artyom Levshunov . That left the final score at 5-1.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Fighting Saints hosting the Phantoms at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre, and the Gamblers playing the Lumberjacks at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.