Green Bay Gamblers win at home against Madison Capitols

The Green Bay Gamblers won when they visited the Madison Capitols on Friday. The final score was 4-2.

The Capitols started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Miko Matikka scoring in the first period, assisted by Jack Musa .

The Gamblers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Austin Oravetz in the first period.

The Gamblers made it 2-1 midway through the second period when Bodie Nobes beat the goalie, assisted by Hagen Moe and Artyom Levshunov .

Mykhailo Danylov increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jayden Davis .

Miko Matikka narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later.

The Gamblers increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.44 remaining of the third after a goal from Jayden Davis, assisted by James Duerr .

Next games:

The Capitols play against Youngstown on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. The Gamblers will face Dubuque on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.