Green Bay Gamblers win against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in shootout on the road

The Green Bay Gamblers were the victors in a close encounter with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The game went the distance and it took a shootout to see Green Bay win by 3-2.

Coming up:

Next up, the RoughRiders face Muskegon at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. The Gamblers take on Madison on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice. Both games are scheduled for on Friday.