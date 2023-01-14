Green Bay Gamblers score twice in the third to beat Team USA
The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Team USA 6-5. The game was tied after two periods, but Green Bay pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Team USA 6-5. The game was tied after two periods, but Green Bay pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
The visiting Gamblers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Raimonds Vitolins scoring in the first period, assisted by Jimmy Clark .
The Team USA's Kristian Epperson tied the game in the first period, assisted by John Whipple.
The Gamblers took the lead with a goal from Peter Kramer late in the first period, assisted by Hagen Moe and Jayden Davis .
The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.
The Gamblers took the lead early into the third period when Austin Oravetz scored, assisted by Jayden Davis and James Duerr .
Raimonds Vitolins increased the lead to 6-4 three minutes later, assisted by Barrett Hall and Jacob Martin .
Kristian Epperson narrowed the gap to 6-5 late in the third, assisted by Max Plante and Lucas Van Vliet.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.