Green Bay Gamblers score twice in the third to beat Team USA

The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Team USA 6-5. The game was tied after two periods, but Green Bay pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The visiting Gamblers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Raimonds Vitolins scoring in the first period, assisted by Jimmy Clark .

The Team USA's Kristian Epperson tied the game in the first period, assisted by John Whipple.

The Gamblers took the lead with a goal from Peter Kramer late in the first period, assisted by Hagen Moe and Jayden Davis .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 4-4.

The Gamblers took the lead early into the third period when Austin Oravetz scored, assisted by Jayden Davis and James Duerr .

Raimonds Vitolins increased the lead to 6-4 three minutes later, assisted by Barrett Hall and Jacob Martin .

Kristian Epperson narrowed the gap to 6-5 late in the third, assisted by Max Plante and Lucas Van Vliet.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.