Green Bay Gamblers score twice in the third to beat Madison Capitols

The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Madison Capitols 5-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Green Bay pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Gamblers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Barrett Hall . Raimonds Vitolins and Matthew DiMarsico assisted.

The Capitols tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Miko Matikka late into the first, assisted by Andrew Kuzma .

The Gamblers' Peter Kramer took the lead late in the first, assisted by Hagen Moe .

The Capitols' Nathan Lewis tied it up 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Max Nagel .

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

The Gamblers took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Nicholas VanTassell netted one, assisted by Artyom Levshunov .

The Gamblers increased the lead to 5-3 with one second remaining of the third after a goal from Barrett Hall.

The Gamblers have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

On Friday, the Gamblers will host the Steel at 6:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena and the Capitols will play against the Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.