Green Bay Gamblers score twice in the third to beat Dubuque Fighting Saints
The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Dubuque Fighting Saints 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Green Bay pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
The Gamblers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nicholas VanTassell . Barrett Hall and Eli Sebastian assisted.
The Fighting Saints tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Brayden Morrison scored, assisted by James Reeder .
The Fighting Saints took the lead early in the second period when Oliver Moberg scored, assisted by Theo Wallberg and Michael Burchill .
Gamblers' Raimonds Vitolins tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Artyom Levshunov and Barrett Hall assisted.
Jayden Davis took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jimmy Clark and Austin Oravetz .
Raimonds Vitolins increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later.
The Gamblers were called for nine penalties, while the Fighting Saints received 11 penalties.
The Gamblers chalked up six straight home wins.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Dubuque at Dubuque Ice Arena.