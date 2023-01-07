Green Bay Gamblers score twice in the third to beat Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Dubuque Fighting Saints 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Green Bay pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Gamblers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nicholas VanTassell . Barrett Hall and Eli Sebastian assisted.

The Fighting Saints tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Brayden Morrison scored, assisted by James Reeder .

The Fighting Saints took the lead early in the second period when Oliver Moberg scored, assisted by Theo Wallberg and Michael Burchill .

Gamblers' Raimonds Vitolins tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Artyom Levshunov and Barrett Hall assisted.

Jayden Davis took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jimmy Clark and Austin Oravetz .

Raimonds Vitolins increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later.

The Gamblers were called for nine penalties, while the Fighting Saints received 11 penalties.

The Gamblers chalked up six straight home wins.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Dubuque at Dubuque Ice Arena.