Green Bay Gamblers pull ahead in the third to defeat Muskegon Lumberjacks

The Green Bay Gamblers were victorious on the road against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Green Bay pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.

Green Bay's Jakub Altrichter scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Lumberjacks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from George Fegaras . Matvei Gridin assisted.

The Gamblers' Carter Rose tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Michael DeAngelo .

Gavin McCarthy scored late into the second period, assisted by Nicholas Rexine .

The Gamblers tied the score 2-2 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Raimonds Vitolins , assisted by Jakub Altrichter and Austin Oravetz .

The Gamblers took the lead with 23 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Jakub Altrichter, assisted by Jimmy Clark .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.