Green Bay Gamblers got a shutout against Chicago Steel

The Green Bay Gamblers picked up a decisive home win against the Chicago Steel. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Gamblers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Matthew DiMarsico . Eli Sebastian and Chris Romaine assisted.

The Gamblers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Nicholas VanTassell scored, assisted by Barrett Hall and Eli Sebastian.

Next games:

The Steel play against Dubuque on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. The Gamblers will face Team USA on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.