Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Green Bay Gamblers got a shutout against Chicago Steel

The Green Bay Gamblers picked up a decisive home win against the Chicago Steel. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

img_500260320_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 10:01 PM

The Green Bay Gamblers picked up a decisive home win against the Chicago Steel. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Gamblers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Matthew DiMarsico . Eli Sebastian and Chris Romaine assisted.

The Gamblers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Nicholas VanTassell scored, assisted by Barrett Hall and Eli Sebastian.

Next games:

The Steel play against Dubuque on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. The Gamblers will face Team USA on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Marcus Brannman.JPG
USHL
Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman announces commitment to Michigan
February 23, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Isaac Gordon.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: RoughRiders execute trade, pair of college commitments and USHL prepares for Cleveland Classic
February 23, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0866a.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Celebrini, Fargo's Marinov take home another USHL weekly honor along with Lincoln's Buckberger
February 20, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine