Green Bay Gamblers decide the game with three goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Muskegon Lumberjacks held out fine against the Green Bay Gamblers. Green Bay fought back in the third period and won the game 8-3.

The hosting Gamblers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Raimonds Vitolins scoring in the first period, assisted by Jimmy Clark .

The Gamblers' Nicholas VanTassell increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Michael DeAngelo .

The Gamblers increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Carter Rose in the first period, assisted by Matthew DiMarsico and Jayson Shaugabay .

The Gamblers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

Bodie Nobes increased the lead to 6-3 early in the third period, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay and Eli Sebastian .

Bodie Nobes increased the lead to 7-3 late into the third.

The Gamblers increased the lead to 8-3 with 12 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Amine Hajibi, assisted by Mykhailo Danylov .

The Gamblers were whistled for seven penalties, while the Lumberjacks received four penalties.

Next up:

The Gamblers travel to Dubuque on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Madison on Friday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.