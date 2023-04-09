Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Green Bay Gamblers decide the game with three goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Muskegon Lumberjacks held out fine against the Green Bay Gamblers. Green Bay fought back in the third period and won the game 8-3.

img_500272831_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:45 PM

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Muskegon Lumberjacks held out fine against the Green Bay Gamblers. Green Bay fought back in the third period and won the game 8-3.

The hosting Gamblers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Raimonds Vitolins scoring in the first period, assisted by Jimmy Clark .

The Gamblers' Nicholas VanTassell increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Michael DeAngelo .

The Gamblers increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Carter Rose in the first period, assisted by Matthew DiMarsico and Jayson Shaugabay .

The Gamblers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bodie Nobes increased the lead to 6-3 early in the third period, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay and Eli Sebastian .

Bodie Nobes increased the lead to 7-3 late into the third.

The Gamblers increased the lead to 8-3 with 12 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Amine Hajibi, assisted by Mykhailo Danylov .

The Gamblers were whistled for seven penalties, while the Lumberjacks received four penalties.

Next up:

The Gamblers travel to Dubuque on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Madison on Friday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Fargo-Force-USHL-Logo
USHL
Fargo Force tender Shattuck St. Mary's forward Masun Fleece
April 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
C5235455-7639-48FE-A25B-B1DBB3237E89.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Connelly sets record, dates announced for pair of postponed games and playoffs inch closer
April 06, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Max Lundgren DSM.JPG
USHL
Des Moines Buccanners break drought for USHL players of the week, Lincoln's Fernandez and NTDP's Eiserman also honored
April 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine