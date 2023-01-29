Green Bay Gamblers beat Madison Capitols

The Green Bay Gamblers won their home game against the Madison Capitols on Saturday, ending 7-4.

The Capitols took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Oliver Flynn . Nick Wallace assisted.

The Gamblers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Matthew DiMarsico late into the first, assisted by Jayden Davis .

The second period ended with a 4-3 lead for the Gamblers.

Matthew DiMarsico increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period, assisted by Jakub Altrichter and Mykhailo Danylov .

Nathan Lewis narrowed the gap to 5-4 three minutes later.

Bodie Nobes increased the lead to 6-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Jimmy Clark .

The Gamblers increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.16 remaining of the third after a goal from Austin Oravetz , assisted by Carter Rose .

Next up:

The Gamblers travel to Dubuque on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Capitols host Team USA to play the Team USA on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.