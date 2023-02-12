Green Bay Gamblers beat in overtime the Youngstown Phantoms

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Green Bay Gamblers come away with the close win over the Youngstown Phantoms at home on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Green Bay's Michael DeAngelo scored the game-winning goal.

The Phantoms took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Shane Lachance . Andon Cerbone and Andrew Centrella assisted.

Jake Rozzi scored early in the second period, assisted by Chase Pietila .

Carter Rose narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Jayden Davis and Michael DeAngelo.

The Gamblers tied the score 2-2 with 01.36 remaining of the third after a goal from Matthew DiMarsico , assisted by Raimonds Vitolins and Eli Sebastian .

Just over zero minutes in, Michael DeAngelo scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Artyom Levshunov .

Next up:

The Gamblers travel to Dubuque on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Phantoms will face Dubuque on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.