Green Bay Gamblers beat Chicago Steel

The Green Bay Gamblers won their home game against the Chicago Steel on Saturday, ending 3-1.

The hosting Gamblers opened strong, early in the game with Peter Kramer scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jimmy Clark .

The Gamblers' Jacob Martin increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first period, assisted by Michael DeAngelo .

Michael DeAngelo scored late in the second period, assisted by Jacob Martin.

Michael Emerson narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Nicholas Moldenhauer and Chris Able .

The Gamblers were whistled for no penalties, while the Steel received no penalties.

The Gamblers have now racked up five straight home wins.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Gamblers hosting Dubuque at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center, and the Steel hosting Muskegon at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.