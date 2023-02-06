Green Bay Gamblers beat Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in overtime

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders hosted the Green Bay Gamblers in the action on Sunday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Green Bay prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Green Bay's Eli Sebastian scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Michael DeAngelo . Jakub Altrichter assisted.

The RoughRiders' Ryan Walsh tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian and Zaccharya Wisdom .

The RoughRiders took the lead within the first minute of the third period when Dylan Hryckowian found the back of the net, assisted by Ryan Walsh and Jacob Kraft .

Eli Sebastian tied the game 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Matthew DiMarsico and Michael DeAngelo. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:24 before Eli Sebastian scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jimmy Clark and Michael DeAngelo.

Both teams were called for eight penalties.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Friday with the RoughRiders hosting Dubuque at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena, and the Gamblers hosting Youngstown at Resch Center.