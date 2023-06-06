Green Bay Gamblers add Ben Poitras from Sioux City and Landen Gunderson from Madison in pair of trades

GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Green Bay Gamblers already had three of their top point producers returning in Jimmy Clark, Artyom Levshunov and Mikey DeAngelo, along with adding one of the top North American goalie prospects in Adam Gajan.

However, Green Bay added another intriguing weapon to its 2023-24 roster in forward Ben Poitras. The Northeastern commit is the second forward Green Bay acquired this week, along with Landen Gunderson.

Poitras, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound right-shot forward, put up 14 goals and 37 points with Sioux City this season and came in at No. 80 among North American skaters in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings.

The rookie forward played in 61 games for Sioux City and his 14 goals were tied for fifth on Sioux City’s roster. He ranked 10th among USHL rookie scoring and also saw time on Sioux City’s power play unit.

Poitras and a 2024 Phase I seventh-round pick head to Green Bay while the Musketeers receive three 2024 picks in return – Phase I third-round, Phase I first-round and Phase II sixth-round.

“Ben is one of the most dynamic returning players in our league,” Green Bay head coach Mike Leone said in a statement. “He can help us score and he makes players around him better.”

As for the Gunderson addition, the Western Michigan commit had one goal and 12 points for the Capitols last season but was limited to just 33 games by an injury.

However, he was one of the most prolific Minnesota high school scorers the year before with 21 goals and 80 points in 30 games at Maple Grove High School.

Gunderson was also a captain during that 2021-22 season and the right-shot forward had 11 points (5-6-11) in three playoff games. He’ll now try to replicate that offensive production at the USHL level.

Gunderson was dealt to Green Bay in exchange for a 2024 Phase II third-round pick and a conditional 2025 Phase II fifth-round pick.

“We are excited to add Landen to our organization,” Leone said. “We had some tough games against Madison last year and as a staff we always really liked him. He’s healthy now and we think he can have a breakout season.”