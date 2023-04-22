Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Great celebration scenes as Fargo Force secured the title with a win against Sioux Falls Stampede

The Fargo Force had every reason to celebrate after a 7-1 win at home against the Sioux Falls Stampede. The result means that Fargo has sealed the title.

img_500274807_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:34 PM

The Fargo Force had every reason to celebrate after a 7-1 win at home against the Sioux Falls Stampede. The result means that Fargo has sealed the title.

The hosting Force took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Bret Link . Cole Knuble and Mac Swanson assisted.

The Force increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Verner Miettinen scored, assisted by Jacob Napier and Joe Palodichuk .

The Force increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Girts Silkalns with a minute left into the first, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Brasen Boser .

Zam Plante scored late in the second period, assisted by JP Turner and Boris Skalos .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Force increased the lead to 5-0, after only 21 seconds into the third period when Mac Swanson scored, assisted by Kyle Smolen .

Anthony Menghini increased the lead to 6-0 three minutes later, assisted by Marian Mosko and Kyle Smolen.

Bret Link increased the lead to 7-0 less than a minute later.

Tyler Borgula narrowed the gap to 7-1 late into the third period, assisted by Evan Murr and Kazimier Sobieski .

The result means the Force have secured the title.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Force chase Anderson Cup while Bucs, Stampede battle for playoff spot with one weekend to go
April 20, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Bucs and Stars sweep, pair of teams clinch playoff spots and Force close in on Anderson Cup
April 18, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Bob Haller.JPG
USHL
The heart of the Storm and the man behind the wheel; Tri-City bus driver spends his final season on the road
April 17, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine