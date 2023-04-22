Great celebration scenes as Fargo Force secured the title with a win against Sioux Falls Stampede
The Fargo Force had every reason to celebrate after a 7-1 win at home against the Sioux Falls Stampede. The result means that Fargo has sealed the title.
The hosting Force took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Bret Link . Cole Knuble and Mac Swanson assisted.
The Force increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Verner Miettinen scored, assisted by Jacob Napier and Joe Palodichuk .
The Force increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Girts Silkalns with a minute left into the first, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Brasen Boser .
Zam Plante scored late in the second period, assisted by JP Turner and Boris Skalos .
The Force increased the lead to 5-0, after only 21 seconds into the third period when Mac Swanson scored, assisted by Kyle Smolen .
Anthony Menghini increased the lead to 6-0 three minutes later, assisted by Marian Mosko and Kyle Smolen.
Bret Link increased the lead to 7-0 less than a minute later.
Tyler Borgula narrowed the gap to 7-1 late into the third period, assisted by Evan Murr and Kazimier Sobieski .
The result means the Force have secured the title.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.